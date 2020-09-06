Benson, David P.
David P. Benson, 76, formerly of Riverside, passed away, August 22, 2020 in his hometown of Villalba, Spain, with a niece and nephew by his side. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Paul and Charlotte (Morse) Benson of Riverside. His mom had often said that from the time he could stand, he never walked, he ran, so it was obvious why he joined the track team at East Providence High School. While there, he became a member of the Crimson Boys Chorus and was in the high school's production of, "The Music Man". He also performed with two of his close friends on a local WJAR TV show. After high school he joined the Air Force being first stationed in California and then in Madrid, Spain. He received his undergraduate degree from Roger Williams College and later obtained a Masters from a university in Germany. While working at the VA administration office in Providence, he met a group of wonderful co-workers. Fluent in Spanish, he moved back to Spain where he lived with his beloved wife, Nieves Santos Olalde. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, a brother, Frederick Benson and his wife Susan of South Kingstown, a sister, Valerie Baxter and her husband Richard of North Carolina, a sister, Nancy Mari and her husband Lee of North Carolina, a sister Linda Abraham and her husband John of East Providence, a sister, Carol Muraoka of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. His legendary wiffle ball games will be affectionately remembered along with his calm and quiet spirit. Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held on a later day, with time and location to be announced. Instead of flowers, please send contributions to "The Michael J. Fox Foundation
" for Parkinson's research or to the charity of your choice
.