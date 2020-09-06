1/
David P. Benson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benson, David P.
David P. Benson, 76, formerly of Riverside, passed away, August 22, 2020 in his hometown of Villalba, Spain, with a niece and nephew by his side. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Paul and Charlotte (Morse) Benson of Riverside. His mom had often said that from the time he could stand, he never walked, he ran, so it was obvious why he joined the track team at East Providence High School. While there, he became a member of the Crimson Boys Chorus and was in the high school's production of, "The Music Man". He also performed with two of his close friends on a local WJAR TV show. After high school he joined the Air Force being first stationed in California and then in Madrid, Spain. He received his undergraduate degree from Roger Williams College and later obtained a Masters from a university in Germany. While working at the VA administration office in Providence, he met a group of wonderful co-workers. Fluent in Spanish, he moved back to Spain where he lived with his beloved wife, Nieves Santos Olalde. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, a brother, Frederick Benson and his wife Susan of South Kingstown, a sister, Valerie Baxter and her husband Richard of North Carolina, a sister, Nancy Mari and her husband Lee of North Carolina, a sister Linda Abraham and her husband John of East Providence, a sister, Carol Muraoka of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. His legendary wiffle ball games will be affectionately remembered along with his calm and quiet spirit. Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held on a later day, with time and location to be announced. Instead of flowers, please send contributions to "The Michael J. Fox Foundation" for Parkinson's research or to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved