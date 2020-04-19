|
Westcott, David R. AICP
Mr. David R. Westcott, AICP, 66, of North Providence passed away peacefully in his home on April 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Providence, he was the son of Harry Steven Westcott and Jane (Reynolds) Westcott. Mr. Westcott leaves behind his beloved wife and companion of 44 years, Iris (Kirchgaessner) Westcott of North Providence, their two children, Katherine (Katy) Westcott and her husband Evan Sicuranza of Providence, and Ian David Westcott and his wife Alice Tam also of Providence, and two sisters, Judi Westcott of Shallotte, NC and Lee Iverson of Hibbing, MN. His brother, Steven Westcott of Rye, NH, passed away in January.
Mr. Westcott was an AICP certified Professional Planner, environmental scientist and educator who in his lifetime worked for the engineering firm CE Maguire in Providence, Mason & Associates of Scituate, RI, and as the Town Planner in North Providence, RI and as an adjunct instructor in science, civil engineering technology, and construction management technology at the New England Institute of Technology in East Greenwich, RI.
Most of all, Mr. Westcott prided himself in his volunteer contributions to the community. He was a retired District Commissioner for Narragansett Council, BSA, and he served as President of Rhode Island Envirothon. He was a noted if eccentric fiber artist who served on the Board of the RI Spinning Guild and was a past President of the Weavers Guild of RI, and loved to teach people to spin wool into yarn at New England fairs, festivals and historic sites.
Burial in the family plot at the North Burial Ground in Providence will be private, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a time and place to be determined.
Donations in his name may be made to RI Envirothon, Inc., 2283 Hartford Ave., Johnston, RI 02919 www.rienvirothon.org/contact.htm
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020