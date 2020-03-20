|
|
CAMPOPIANO, DAVID R.
81, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Stillwater Nursing Home, Smithfield. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Mariano) Campopiano. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Harry and Esther (Terrano) Campopiano. David was an electrician for IBEW Local 99 for over 50 years then retiring. He was an avid Red Sox and NE Patriots fan and enjoyed reading the daily newspaper cover to cover.
Besides his wife Dorothy, he is survived by his loving children, Susan Falso and her husband Paul of Smithfield, Lori Benoit and her husband David of North Providence, Michaela Costa and her husband Travis of Greenville, Stefanie Campopiano of Providence and David Campopiano II of Cranston. He was the cherished grandfather of 6, David was predeceased by his grandson Matthew Simpson and his brother Roger Campopiano.
His calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial is strictly private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2020