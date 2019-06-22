Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
Dexter St
Central Falls, RI
View Map
1956 - 2019
David R. Masterson Obituary
Masterson, David R.
62, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at the home of long-time companion and caretaker, Amy Bergman.
David was the son of Roland Masterson and the late Theresa Masterson of Central Falls. He is survived by his two brothers, Richard and wife Marie of North Providence and Michael of Cumberland. He was the brother of the late Diane Masterson of Cambridge, Ohio. He was also survived by his beloved dog "Bogey". He was employed by Mt. St. Charles Academy as Groundskeeper and Assistant basketball coach for many years. David also enjoyed a long career at Ledgemont Country Club where he was promoted to Superintendent for the last four years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on TUESDAY, June 25th from 5:00 – 8:00p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on FRIDAY, June 28th at 9:30a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish, Dexter St., Central Falls. Burial is private. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 22, 2019
