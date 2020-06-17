RECCHIA, DAVID R.
79, of Cranston, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Carole A. (Caruso) Recchia. They were happily married for 56 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edmund and Elena (Del Sesto) Recchia.
Besides his wife Carole, he is survived by his loving daughters, Dina M. Dionizio and her fiancé Mark A. Ryan of North Kingstown, and Lori A. Irons and her husband Thomas F. Irons IV of Cranston. He was the cherished and proud "Grandpa David" and "Papa Dave" to Nicholas, Andrew, Ryan, Jared, and Brooke. He was the brother of the late Edmund Recchia Jr.
After graduating Cranston High School, he joined the Browne & Sharpe Manufacturing Company Apprentice Program in the trade of drafting. He worked for Browne & Sharpe and in the field of manufacturing engineering in various managerial roles until 1992. In 1994, he made a career change, becoming the owner and operator of the Carvel Ice Cream franchise on Park Avenue in Cranston with his daughter Lori, retiring in 2007. David earned his Bachelor of Science degree in management from Johnson & Wales College, taking evening classes and graduating in 1983. He served in the Rhode Island Air National Guard from 1959 to 1964. A lover of jazz music and an avid and frequent tennis player up until his illness, he enjoyed spending his winters in North Port, Florida, with family and friends. He renewed his love for drawing in his later years, becoming quite the artist and creating works in watercolor, pastels, colored pencil, and pen and ink for his family to enjoy. He spent the majority of his free time, however, being his grandchildren's number one fan on and off the baseball and football fields, hockey rink, basketball court, and swimming pool.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial is private; visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.