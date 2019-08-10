The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Resources
1942 - 2019
Tega Cay, SC - David R. Kershaw, 76, who died August 6, 2019, was the beloved husband of Bonnie A. (Holt) Kershaw. Born in Cranston, RI, the son of the late Philip L. and Doris L. (Kennedy) Kershaw, he was the father of Mark Kershaw & Beth Ann Mahoskey and the brother Joyce Beagan. Funeral service at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick Tuesday at 12:30 PM. Calling hours prior to the service from 11:00–12:30 PM. Burial with military honors in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made to: Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway; Suite 103, Fort Mill, SC 29715. Full obituary and condolences at www.carpenterjenks.com.
