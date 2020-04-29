|
Carr, Dayton T.
Dayton T. Carr, 78, died peacefully at home on April 7, 2020. Dayton founded VCFA Group in 1982, and was recognized as the founder of the secondary private equity industry. He was well known for his love of sailing and his support of many charitable organizations. Dayton is survived by his brother, Brian Carr (and his many friends around the world). Additional information about the life of Dayton Carr and a future memorial service can be found at www.vcfa.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020