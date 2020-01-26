Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
1525 Cranston Street
Cranston, RI
View Map
Dean F. (Bazinet) Broccoli

BROCCOLI, DEAN F. (BAZINET)
81, Johnston and Vero Beach, FL passed away January 20, 2020 in Florida. She was the loving wife to Raymond Broccoli.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Emile Bazinet.
She was the beloved mother of Michael, Robert, Richard and the late Raymond Broccoli and cherished grandmother of Robert, Anthony and Andrew.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION MONDAY 4-7 PM. Please omit flowers.
www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
