GIRAMMA, DEAN J.
,50, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was 50 years old. On October 15, 1968 in Providence, RI Dean was born the son of the late Antonio J. and Ruth E. (Knight) Giramma.
He is survived by two siblings: Debra J. Simson of Woonsocket, RI and David J. Giramma of Portland, Oregon; three children and his uncle, John Giramma and his wife Bernice of Florida and aunt, Sr. Angelina Giramma, MPF of Warwick, RI.
Calling hours will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Thursday, September 5 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. immediately followed by a Catholic Prayer Service, concluded with remembrances by family. Condolences may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019