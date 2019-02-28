FIELDER, DEBORAH (DUNBAR) A.

72, a long-time Greene resident, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Born on December 2, 1946, Deborah was a daughter of the late Edgar S. and Gwendolyn A. (Graves) Dunbar.

Teaching children, caring for animals, and loyalty to family, church and community were Deborah's passion. Growing up in Greene, her childhood interests included membership in the Summit 4H Club, which focused on four personal development areas including: Head, heart, hands, and health. A natural extension of the 4H principals of living drew Debbie to membership in the Pawtuxet Valley Assembly #8 International Order Rainbow for Girls. A non-profit youth group, the Rainbow Girls teaches girls what matters most – confidence, citizenship, and leadership.

Her thirty-four-year teaching career focused on third-grade students, in the formative, early stages of learning. Retired in 2001, Deborah spent her entire career teaching in the Coventry school district and was a sought-after educator. A long-time congregant of the St. Francis Episcopal Church Coventry, she was instrumental in fundraising activities for many years, including the annual yard sale and Christmas bazaar. Deborah was curator of the Coventry Historical Society Museum and Vice President of the Coventry Historical Society, an organization dedicated to the preservation of the Community's heritage. In earlier years, she loved to travel with her family and went abroad five times to England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

An avid animal enthusiast, Deborah was a protector of pets, booster of birds and friend of fowl through the daily ritual caring for her rescue kitties, backyard birds and mallards in the small pond on her property. "Bless it's little soul" was Deb's wish for hurt critters.

Deborah is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Mark Selter of Foster, one sister, Dale Heffley of Seminole, Oklahoma and, one brother, David E. Dunbar of Greene. Also, cousin Robin Beaudoin, her husband, Wayne and, their children, Adam and Zachary, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and a celebration of life at a later date will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to an animal rescue organization such as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915 or an animal shelter of your choice. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary