Deborah A. (Pandolfini) Glavin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glavin , Deborah A. (Pandolfini),
62, of Providence, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hope Hospice Care Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the Honorable Thomas M. Glavin for the past thirty-six years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Thomas J. and Carolyn (Borkowski) Pandolfini.
Deb was a Data Library Manager at Brown University for twenty-five years before retiring due to illness. She was a graduate of Johnston High School and Rhode Island College, and was a former Board member of Volunteers in Providence Schools. Deb was also a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and a longstanding member of the school Christmas Fair Committee.
In addition to her husband Tom, and her parents, Tom and Carolyn, she leaves her daughters, Alison E. Douglas and her husband Raul, and Catherine E. Glavin; a brother, Thomas Pandolfini; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Lung Association, 260 West Exchange Street, Providence, RI 02903 in her memory will be appreciated. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved