Glavin , Deborah A. (Pandolfini),
62, of Providence, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hope Hospice Care Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the Honorable Thomas M. Glavin for the past thirty-six years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Thomas J. and Carolyn (Borkowski) Pandolfini.
Deb was a Data Library Manager at Brown University for twenty-five years before retiring due to illness. She was a graduate of Johnston High School and Rhode Island College, and was a former Board member of Volunteers in Providence Schools. Deb was also a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and a longstanding member of the school Christmas Fair Committee.
In addition to her husband Tom, and her parents, Tom and Carolyn, she leaves her daughters, Alison E. Douglas and her husband Raul, and Catherine E. Glavin; a brother, Thomas Pandolfini; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Lung Association, 260 West Exchange Street, Providence, RI 02903 in her memory will be appreciated. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.