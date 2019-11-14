|
|
Moreau, Deborah
67, of Mapleville, Rhode Island who was given the gift of life on October 7, 1952, was surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 11, 2019, when she passed following a brief battle with cancer.
Debbie was the 2nd of 7 kids and the kindest woman who gave so much to so many. She filled a room with her spirit and exuded joy and love with her heart that seemed to truly be made of gold. Her joy for life was contagious and her love of her family and friends was unmatched. Having worked as a hairdresser for over four decades, she shared her heart and passion for life with every person with whom she met. She shared her love for food by opening her home and kitchen to share a meal, enjoy a laugh and to sit around the fire. She had a passion for the outdoors with a love of kayaking and hiking. Her passion for life was matched to her faith and her signature gift of joy shown through her smile, laughter and song, will never be forgotten.
Debbie leaves a legacy of love for her husband, her children and grandchildren that she adored with all her being and her extended family and friends. She is survived by her husband Charles C. Moreau and stepson Shawn Moreau, her daughter Amy Shook and husband Douglas Pottle and son Jonathan Shook, her son Terry Lee Shook and wife Jennifer and two children, Patrick and Nathan. Debbie was loved by her brothers and sisters; William Seavey and partner Melissa Kelley of Safety Harbor, Florida, Judith West and husband Peter West of Portland,Maine, Thomas Afonso and wife Susan Afonso of Lincoln, RI, Connie Farrell and husband Kevin Farrell of Lincoln, RI, Steven Afonso of West Palm Beach, Florida, Melissa Kazas and husband Nicholas Kazas of Douglas, MA, Debbie Stepmother, Elaine DeJordy and 10 nieces and nephews and their families all of whom brought joy to her heart.
Services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 N. Maine St., Providence, RI. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019