RANDALL-PELKEY, DEBORAH S.
age 68, of Warwick, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Sunny View Nursing Home. Wife of Preston T. Pelkey. Mother of Elizabeth A. Pelkey. Sister of Vicky L. Randall and the late Priscilla A. Randall. For funeral information and complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.