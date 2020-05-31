CAMERON, Deborah W. (Wiggin)
93, long time Barrington resident passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Braley A. Cameron who passed away in 2005. They were married for 53 years.
Debbie is survived by her children, Sherburne Cameron and his wife Bonnie of Barrington; Dorothy (Simmy) Carter and her husband Steven of Barrington; and Braley A. Cameron Jr. and his wife Eileen of Kennesaw, Georgia; along with seven grandchildren, Kaitlin, Robert, Lindsay, Trevor, Emily, Whitney and Timothy; and six great grandchildren, Sawyer, Cameron, Carter, Barrett, Braley, and Caroline.
She was born on April 10, 1927 in Newton, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Harrison Sherburne and Dorothy Simson Wiggin; and sister of Isabel McDuffie of Naples, Florida. She grew up in Brookline and Annisquam Massachusetts. She met her husband at a sailing event at the Annisquam Yacht Club. They married in 1952 and moved to Barrington in 1970.
A Barrington Real Estate agent since 1970, retiring from Residential Properties after 35 years. She loved her job and the long term friendships she made along the way.
Debbie enjoyed the social nature of exercise. She had a close knit group of friends from Curves as well as an active tennis group. She was a competitive left handed tennis player and thoroughly enjoyed the dinner celebrations with the groups.
She was a member of the Barrington Garden Club, Blithewold, Jr League of RI, Barrington Preservation Society, Save the Bay, Bayside YMCA and a communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church.
She was passionate about entertaining with her friends and family. She continued to host the family holiday gatherings. Debbie loved cruising with her family and beamed with pride when talking about her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 191 County Road, Barrington, RI 02806. Please visit smithmason.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.