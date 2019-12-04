Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Deborah (Faulkner) Zimmerman Obituary
ZIMMERMAN, DEBORAH (FAULKNER)
60 of Warwick formerly Saunderstown, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 27, 2019 after her valiant fight with ALS. She will be sorely missed by all of her family including husband of 30 years Todd Zimmerman, her sons Austin and Bret and Bret's wife Brandi. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Maureen and William Faulkner and sister to the predeceased Cheryl Faulkner Dowding. She is also survived by her sister Lynn Quaranto, brother in law Ronald Quaranto; her nieces Nicole and Stephanie along with her Uncle, John Faulkner III. A proud graduate of Cranston East and Bryant College, she delighted in volunteering for educational and youth sports programs. She was unmatched in her love of family, travel, animals, and all things Disney. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2-4 PM with a funeral service at 4 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cheryl Faulkner Dowding Foundation, c/o Lynn Quaranto, 81 Ticonderoga Drive, Warwick, RI 02889. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
