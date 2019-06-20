|
ABBRUZZI, Debra (Debbie) A.
62 of Warren, RI passed away at home on June 19, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was the wife of David Sardinha and the daughter of the late Pasquale (Pat) and Filomena (Andreozzi) Abbruzzi. She was a graduate of Warren High School and Westbrook College. She was a practicing dental hygienist for 20 years, working alongside Dr. John Cicerchia and Dr. Thomas Enright. Debbie completed her career as the director of Professional Relations at Delta Dental of Rhode Island for 18 years.
Known for her generosity, loyalty, and loving heart, Debbie always cared for others. She was an active parishioner of St. Alexander Church in Warren and cherished her faith and love for her parish.
Debbie's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Along with her husband, she is also survived by her son Jason (Jenn) Proulx, daughter Jennie (Jay) Friese, and stepchildren Bethany Sardinha, Caitlin Toevs and Adam Sardinha. Debbie was the most loved Noanie of her10 precious grandchildren: Jack, Jamie, Penelope, Aiden, Quinn, Nolan, Lyla, Simon, Abel and
Phoebe.
She also leaves her sister Diane (William) Gempp, brother Michael Abbruzzi, sister Mary (Anthony) Patriarca, sister Julie Abbruzzi, her brother-in-law Charles Patterson, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She was the sister of the late Jane Patterson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 10:00 AM, at St. Alexander Church, Warren RI. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie's memory may be made to St. Alexander Church, 221 Main Street, Warren, RI 02885.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 20, 2019