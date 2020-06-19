HARRINGTON, DEBRA A.
Debra A. Harrington, 65, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Morra) McMahon. Wife of the late James Harrington. Mother of Erin Harrington. For complete obituary, visit www.mountpleasantfh.com.
Debra A. Harrington, 65, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Morra) McMahon. Wife of the late James Harrington. Mother of Erin Harrington. For complete obituary, visit www.mountpleasantfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.