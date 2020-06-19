Debra A. Harrington
HARRINGTON, DEBRA A.
Debra A. Harrington, 65, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Morra) McMahon. Wife of the late James Harrington. Mother of Erin Harrington. For complete obituary, visit www.mountpleasantfh.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
2 entries
June 18, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Debra's daughter Erin and to their families.
Frank Barcellos
Friend
June 18, 2020
Absolutely, positively my best friend forever! I will miss her more than words can express, but will hang on to millions of memories. Rest in peace, my friend.
Donna Gagne
Friend
