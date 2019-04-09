|
MARTIN, DEBRA A.
age 71, of Warwick passed away on April 6, 2019 at her residence, with the love of her family surrounding her. She was the beloved daughter of the late Albert and Gloria Hart of East Providence.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Julius Chad Martin, 3 daughters: Pamela (Nicki) of Woonsocket, Kerri (Charles) of Cranston, and Lauren (AJ) of Cranston, and 6 grandchildren: Blake, Tori, Garrett, Kenzie, Nick and Norma.
Debra was a member of the Ocean State Women's Golf Association and the Rhode Island Golf Association. Family, friends and sports were the light of her life. Over the course of her 24 years at Dave's Marketplace, her friendly and familiar disposition earned her the nickname of "the Governor". Along with her family, she will be missed by the many close friends she made.
Her funeral will begin on Friday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 346 Waterman Ave, East Providence, RI. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 9, 2019