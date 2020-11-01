1/1
Debra A. (Hagen) Petteruto
PETTERUTO, DEBRA A. (HAGEN)
61, of North Providence, passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Allan M. Petteruto for 37 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ronald J. and Louise M. (Sousa) Hagen.
Debra was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy. She worked for twenty years as a medical secretary for Lifespan, previously working at Women and Infants Hospital. Deb was a Breast Cancer Survivor. Deb was full of life as her family and friends well know. She enjoyed any time spent with her family, especially during the holidays. Deb was the most thoughtful and generous woman who could light up any room. The sparkle she carried made anyone who met her, even just for a brief moment, feel special. We will forever miss that sparkle.
A devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, she is survived by her husband; three children, Allan M. Petteruto, Jr., Ashley C. Petteruto, and Matthew R. Petteruto; her sisters, Donna M. Clements and her husband Col. Hugh T. Clements, Jr., PPD and Lori L. Hagen; and two nieces, Kayleigh C. Altieri and her husband Kyle R. and Kourtney A. Clements. Deb is also survived by her Aunt Joan Goyette, Uncles Richard and Robert Hagen, and many cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11 am in St. Augustine Church, Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours Monday, November 2, 5-8 pm in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church,
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence

2 entries
October 31, 2020
To The PetterutoFamily- Deepest condolences during this most difficult time.
Billy,Patty,Taylor and Jeff Lyman.
Plyman
Friend
October 31, 2020
To Allen and Family
We are so sorry for your loss of your beautiful wife Deb
Words cannot express what you are enduring at this time
Our deepest condolences xo
Valorie Eddy and Tayla Brown
Valorie Brown
Friend
