PETTERUTO, DEBRA A. (HAGEN)
61, of North Providence, passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Allan M. Petteruto for 37 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ronald J. and Louise M. (Sousa) Hagen.
Debra was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy. She worked for twenty years as a medical secretary for Lifespan, previously working at Women and Infants Hospital. Deb was a Breast Cancer Survivor. Deb was full of life as her family and friends well know. She enjoyed any time spent with her family, especially during the holidays. Deb was the most thoughtful and generous woman who could light up any room. The sparkle she carried made anyone who met her, even just for a brief moment, feel special. We will forever miss that sparkle.
A devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, she is survived by her husband; three children, Allan M. Petteruto, Jr., Ashley C. Petteruto, and Matthew R. Petteruto; her sisters, Donna M. Clements and her husband Col. Hugh T. Clements, Jr., PPD and Lori L. Hagen; and two nieces, Kayleigh C. Altieri and her husband Kyle R. and Kourtney A. Clements. Deb is also survived by her Aunt Joan Goyette, Uncles Richard and Robert Hagen, and many cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11 am in St. Augustine Church, Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours Monday, November 2, 5-8 pm in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com