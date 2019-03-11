Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha's Church
Pawtucket Avenue
East Providence, RI
Debra A. Saraiva Obituary
SARAIVA, DEBRA A.
Debra A. Saraiva, 62, of Riverside, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday March 9, 2019, at Orchard View Manor. She was the wife of Frank Saraiva.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Leonard A. and Barbara A. (Broderick) Binyon. Debra worked for the Rhode Island Bar Association until her illness forced her retirement. Debra enjoyed reading, the beach, country music, walking and spending time with her family including her dog Sophie. Debra would always say, "only positivity, no negativity" which will forever remain her stamp on this world.
Besides her husband she leaves two children, Gregory Saraiva and his wife Jennifer of Rumford, Katie A. Saraiva of Riverside, two grandchildren, Erin and Ian Saraiva and one brother Ronald Binyon of Florida.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 4-7.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
