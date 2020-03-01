|
Hebert, Debra Ann (Palmieri)
63, of Melbourne Fl, passed away on February 28, 2020. Debra was the daughter of the late Armand Palmieri and Lucille (Ricci) of North Providence RI.
Debra is survived by her loving husband Jay, who cared for her selflessly from the day she became ill. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sister Donna Bouthillette & her husband Dennis of North Providence and a brother Daniel Palmieri of Chepachet. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Debbies wonderful smile and positive outlook on life will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020