Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
237 Garden Hills Dr
Cranston, RI
Delfina (Cortellessa) Tridenti


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delfina (Cortellessa) Tridenti Obituary
TRIDENTI, DELFINA, (CORTELLESSA)
92, of Cranston, entered into heaven peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Tridenti, Sr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Giovanni and Assunta (D'Arezzo) Cortellessa. Delfina worked in jewelry manufacturing and spent her later years volunteering her time at Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston, and the RI Blood Center in Warwick.
She is survived by her loving children, Ernest Tridenti, Jr. and his wife Nancy, Patricia Ferreira and her husband Tony; beloved and cherished grandchildren, Christopher and his wife Lisa, Kristin Ann, Marissa and her husband Matthew; great-granddaughter Jacqueline Delfina; dear siblings, Pasquale Cortellessa, Viola Pizzi, Michelina LaFazia and the late Angela Scungio, Helen Perfetto, Maria DiGiuseppe and Giovanni Cortellessa.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday, (TODAY) from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.
Delfina's family would like to thank RI Hospital Emergency Staff for their compassion and care. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 9, 2019
