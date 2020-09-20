CAPUTO, DELIA M. (MORETTI)
94, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Luigi Morrocco and the late Guido Caputo. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria Scolastica (Moretti) Moretti.
Delia was the loving mother of the late Louis P. Morrocco and was the mother-in-law of Diane (Pellegrino) Morrocco of Cranston. She was the cherished grandmother of Daniel and Emily Morrocco of Cranston. She was predeceased by her siblings Victoria Iannotti, Eva Iannotti, Anthony Moretti, Jennie Dias, Rose Morenzi, Emilio Moretti, Albert Moretti and Paul Moretti. She was the sister-in-law of Americo Morenzi and Josephine Moretti.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be private.
