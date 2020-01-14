Home

Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyr's Church
Coyle Drive
Seekonk, RI
View Map
Delores Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Delores
Dolores R. (Fregeau) Johnson, 59, of Attleboro, Massachusetts passed into eternal life on January 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of George H. Johnson. They had been married 37 years.
Dolores was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of Raymond and Jeannette (Routhier) Fregeau of Ft. Myers, Florida. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Martyr's Parish in Seekonk and employed by Whitsons in the Attleboro School System as a cashier. She was a devoted mother, aunt, sister, daughter and loved by all. She would always put her family first and was a friend to many. Her pleasant demeanor and sweet personality would always light up a room.
Besides her husband George and her parents, Dolores is survived by her children; Christopher G. Johnson and his wife Laura of Babylon, New York, Matthew R. Johnson and his wife Elizabeth of Philadelphia, Pa., and Danielle R. Johnson of Quincy, Ma.
Dolores is also survived by her brother, David Fregeau of Spokane, Washington, and her sisters, Diane Grenon of Cumberland and Debbie McLaughlin of New Port Richey, Florida. Dolores had several nieces and nephews.
The funeral for Dolores will be Wednesday at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Martyr's Church, Coyle Drive Seekonk at 10:00 am. Her burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. The calling hours for Dolores will be on Tuesday from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. For directions and online condolences, www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
