BLISS, DELORES PHILOMENA GENEVA COSTA

84, of Riverside, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in her beautiful home. Delores was the daughter of the late Albert and Philomena (Silva) Costa, and sister of (late) Marie Coelho and (late) Genevieve Costa.

Delores is also survived by Debra Ann Lewis, and her precious goddaughter, Genevieve Corriea. Delores was predeceased by her other daughter, Linda Lewis.

She was the beloved wife of Dan M. Bliss, Co-Managing Partner of Warwick Mall, and dedicated, devoted and loving mother of Delores J. Bliss.

Delores was born on October 19, 1935 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, where she made many close friends who eventually became dear family until this day, including her best friends Marilyn 'Fuffie' Gonsalves, Jeanne Costa, and the rest of the 'New Bedford gang'.

In her early adulthood, she moved to Providence where she resided at Wiggins Village. Delores pursued her dream and opened her first business, D's Golden Fingers located downtown Providence on Washington Street next to Gellar's Shoes. Besides being the best and infamous local beautician, her specialty was designing custom wigs, and hair pieces. If you knew Delores, you would remember her two Dobermans, Lucky T and Sassafras who kept her company, and of course protected the salon!

A beautiful love story started when Dan persistently visited the shop to convince Delores to go on a date. Eventually, she said yes, and they were never a day apart after their first date in 1976.

For many years, Dan and Delores traveled to Acapulco, Saint Thomas, Mexico, California, Las Vegas, but nothing compared to their beloved Sarasota, Florida. Dan, Delores, and little Delores would be known as the 'BIG 3" everywhere they went or traveled. Dan would love to tell everyone, "I have two Delores' to keep me hoppin'!"

Delores has always been known for her glamorous, elegant, chic, fashionable and sophisticated 'looks'. She loved shopping; however, this may be an understatement for her love of shoes! She also enjoyed shopping with her daughter, Delores, and as she grew older, little Delores would help big Delores pick out her fabulous outfits to wear to dinner. Daughter Delores has always admired and idolized her mother ever since she was a little girl, and will continue to live and cherish her legacy.

Delores also loved reading interior design magazines (especially Florida Design), to find inspiration for their home. Delores' other favorite hobbies were cooking, baking her famous cream cheese pound cake, putting together her own cookbooks, and watching Food Network and HGTV. She was extremely proud and thankful for everything she had and was such a generous and warm-spirited woman.

Delores sadly and courageously fought a strong and hard two-and-a-half-year battle to multiple myeloma, bone cancer. She is remembered by her class, her pride, her spirit, and her love for her family and dear friends.

She will be missed dearly by extended family, friends, and everyone with whom she touched in her life…



