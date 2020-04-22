Home

Demetrius D. "Jimmy" Sampalis

Demetrius D. "Jimmy" Sampalis Obituary
SAMPALIS, DEMETRIUS D. "Jimmy"
76, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Valerie B. (Hall) Sampalis. He was born in Filiatra, Greece, a son of the late Dionisios and Panagiota (Giouzis) Sampalis. Demetri was a Dunkin' Donuts franchise owner since 1969 and a Johnston resident since 1978. He played soccer in Greece, and served in the Greek Airforce, before coming to the U.S. in 1966.
In addition to his wife Valerie, he is also survived by his children, Paula A. Schiavitti and her husband Thomas of Smithfield, Dennis J. Sampalis and his wife Beth of Scituate and Kristina R. Sampalis Campbell and her husband Scott of Smithfield. He was the grandfather of Francesca and Giana Schiavitti, Alexandria and Demetrius Sampalis. He was the brother of Bessie Spinos and the late Yiannis Sampalis, Marigo Georgakas and Panagiotis Sampalis.
His funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 in his memory will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
