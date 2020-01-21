|
Smith, Dency "Diddy" Leonard (Smith)
97, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born on January 5, 1923, she was raised in Providence and lived most of her married life in the Buttonwoods area of Warwick on Inez Avenue.
She worked at Leviton Manufacturing in Warwick for several years. She was a member of Sts. Rose and Clement Parish.
She is survived by her two loving sons, Raymond T. Smith Jr. of Swansea, MA and Joseph F. Smith and his wife Charlene of West Greenwich, four grandchildren, Lisa Smith, James Taylor Jr., Christopher Taylor, and Michael Taylor, and six great-grandchildren, Alexia Muniz, Hayleigh Ross, Payten, Haley, Damien, and Vannalee Taylor.
Dency was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth F. (Smith) Taylor, a sister, Evelyn Botelho, and her brothers, William and Thomas Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10AM at St. Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the Mass from 8:30-9:30AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 21, 2020