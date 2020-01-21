Home

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
111 Long Street
Warwick, RI
Dency Leonard "Diddy" Smith


1923 - 2020
Dency Leonard "Diddy" Smith Obituary
Smith, Dency "Diddy" Leonard (Smith)
97, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born on January 5, 1923, she was raised in Providence and lived most of her married life in the Buttonwoods area of Warwick on Inez Avenue.
She worked at Leviton Manufacturing in Warwick for several years. She was a member of Sts. Rose and Clement Parish.
She is survived by her two loving sons, Raymond T. Smith Jr. of Swansea, MA and Joseph F. Smith and his wife Charlene of West Greenwich, four grandchildren, Lisa Smith, James Taylor Jr., Christopher Taylor, and Michael Taylor, and six great-grandchildren, Alexia Muniz, Hayleigh Ross, Payten, Haley, Damien, and Vannalee Taylor.
Dency was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth F. (Smith) Taylor, a sister, Evelyn Botelho, and her brothers, William and Thomas Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10AM at St. Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the Mass from 8:30-9:30AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 21, 2020
