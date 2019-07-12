Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Grenier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise A. Grenier

Send Flowers
Denise A. Grenier Obituary
6th BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN July 12, 1959 - Feb. 12, 2014 DENISE A. GRENIER HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PRECIOUS DAUGHTER 60 years ago God blessed me with the most beautiful special gift and I named you Denise. I fell in love with you from the first moment I saw you. But you were taken from us much too soon. Denise we love and miss you so much, not only on your birthday but every day of our lives. We will send you hugs and kisses and a bouquet of birthday balloons. You won't be celebrating your birthday alone because we will be with you in spirit on your very special day. You may have been one person, but to your family you were the world. ALL OUR LOVE MA SISTERS MARGIE AND DANA AND FAMILIES XOXOXO
Published in The Providence Journal on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.