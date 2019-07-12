|
6th BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN July 12, 1959 - Feb. 12, 2014 DENISE A. GRENIER HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PRECIOUS DAUGHTER 60 years ago God blessed me with the most beautiful special gift and I named you Denise. I fell in love with you from the first moment I saw you. But you were taken from us much too soon. Denise we love and miss you so much, not only on your birthday but every day of our lives. We will send you hugs and kisses and a bouquet of birthday balloons. You won't be celebrating your birthday alone because we will be with you in spirit on your very special day. You may have been one person, but to your family you were the world. ALL OUR LOVE MA SISTERS MARGIE AND DANA AND FAMILIES XOXOXO
Published in The Providence Journal on July 12, 2019