6TH YEAR IN HEAVEN July 12, 1959 - Feb. 12, 2014 DENISE A. GRENIER MY PRECIOUS DAUGHTER Words cannot express the pain in our broken hearts. We miss the sparkle in your eyes, your love, our conversations everyday, hearing your voice, and your laughter. We think of you everyday and know you are watching over us from above. We will always cherish the moments we share together and I know someday we will all be together again. Until that day comes, you will live forever in our hearts. Denise without you, my life has never been the same. We miss you so much and we will never forget you. To the world you might have been one person, but to your family you were the world. We will love you forever. ALL OUR LOVE MA, SISTERS MARGIE AND DANA AND FAMILIES XOXOXO
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 12, 2020