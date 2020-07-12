7th BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN July 12, 1959 - Feb. 12, 2014 DENISE A. GRENIER HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PRECIOUS DAUGHTER Denise, each year your birthday is a reminder of the pain we feel from your absence. We will never forget how much you brightened our lives. I feel your presence beside me everyday. Denise, you are my beautiful angel in Heaven. Of all the special gifts in life, to have you as my daughter was the greatest gift of all. Denise we love and miss you so much, and you will live forever in our hearts. You may have been one person, but to your family you were the world. ALL OUR LOVE MOM, SISTERS MARGIE AND DANA AND FAMILIES XOXOXO





