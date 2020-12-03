1/
Denise Allen
{ "" }
ALLEN, DENISE
69, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John Allen. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Marie Picard. Besides her husband, John, Denise is survived by her children, Jennifer Schell and her husband Matthew, Jesse Allen and his wife Pirada and their children, Kirin and Kodi; and Ross Allen and his fiancé Heather Wells. She also leaves behind her brother, Ernest Picard and his wife Kristina. Mrs. Allen worked briefly as a third-grade teacher in Richmond, Rhode Island. However, her greatest accomplishment was home schooling her three children. She enjoyed hiking, biking, and traveling throughout the United States, as well as caring for her two grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
