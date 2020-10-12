Bacon, Denise Colleen
63, of Cranston, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William and Barbara (Peters) Charron Bacon.
She is survived by her loving children, Kelli Jean Bacon of Warwick, and Stephen F. Bacon (Lisa) of Coventry, her brothers, Douglas P. Charron, Russell Charron, and Brad E. Bacon, her sisters, Jeannie Plant, Barbara J. Charron-Sousa, Cheryl Rogers, and Anne Chagnon, and five grandchildren, Brianna, Joshua, Caitlyn, Isabella, and Jordan.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave Warwick.
