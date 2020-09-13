1/
Denise G. Scittarelli
{ "" }
SCITTARELLI, DENISE G.
67, of Providence, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Elmhurst Rehabilitation and Health Care in Providence. Born in Providence, Denise was a daughter of the late Joseph and Giannina (Verrechia) Scittarelli.
She is survived by her loving sister Linda F. Dolce and her husband Arthur of Warwick.
Denise was a fiscal officer for the City of Providence for 21 years, before retiring. During her employment with the City of Providence, she was known for her strong work ethic, cheerful disposition, and positive influence on all those who interacted with her. Denise was a wonderful, loving and generous person, with a witty sense of humor. She was an avid reader, loved art, enjoyed music, and was involved with many community activities in the past.
Her funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, in memory of Denise G. Scittarelli. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
