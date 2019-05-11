Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Lema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise R. Lema

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Denise R. Lema Obituary
LEMA, DENISE R.
62, passed away on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Russell A. Lema.
Born in Miami, Florida she was the daughter of the late Lucien P. and Doris A. (Cote) Voisin. Denise worked as a Medical Transcriptionist before she retired. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and baking and made her own jewelry.
Besides her husband she leaves one daughter, Kelsi L. Voisin of East Providence, one granddaughter, Amanda D. Robertson, one great granddaughter, Kamryn R. Kamps and one brother, Pete Voisin of Florida.
Her funeral service and visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00 with a service to follow at 1:00 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
Download Now