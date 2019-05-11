|
LEMA, DENISE R.
62, passed away on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Russell A. Lema.
Born in Miami, Florida she was the daughter of the late Lucien P. and Doris A. (Cote) Voisin. Denise worked as a Medical Transcriptionist before she retired. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and baking and made her own jewelry.
Besides her husband she leaves one daughter, Kelsi L. Voisin of East Providence, one granddaughter, Amanda D. Robertson, one great granddaughter, Kamryn R. Kamps and one brother, Pete Voisin of Florida.
Her funeral service and visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00 with a service to follow at 1:00 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019