Hague, Dennis A.
71, passed away at his home in New Port Richey FL on March 16th. He was the son of the late Irene and William Hague of Lincoln R.I. He was predeceased by his brother Bill. He is survived by his spouse of 33 years Anne Buonaccorsi Hague, daughter Michelle Isam, son Todd Okren,daughter Kathleen Hague, 3 grandsons,a sister Dianne Shannahan, brother Edmund Hague and many nieces and nephews. See full obituary at www.dobiesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019