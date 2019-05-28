|
SIMBRON SR., DENNIS A.
82, of East Shore Circle, East Providence, formerly of Glenwood Ave., Pawtucket, passed away Saturday evening May 25, 2019 at Orchard View Manor after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He was the husband of Judith (Silva) Simbron.
Born Feb. 1, 1937, in East Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph and Evangelina Simbron. Dennis was a carpenter by trade and was the co-owner of K & S Drywall. He was an avid golfer "no matter the weather" having scored three "Hole in One". He was a member for many years of the East Providence Senior Center and Ireland's 32 Society, and was an avid Patriots fan. He was a friend to many and always ready to help anyone.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, he leaves his son Dennis "DJ" Simbron Jr. of Cranston; his daughter and son-in-law, Kerry and Christopher Needham of Attleboro; his grandchildren, Jake Simbron and Kacey and Caroline Needham; and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of M. Florence Carey of Riverside, and of the late Delores Vierra, Sarah Ledo and John Simbron.
His funeral will begin Friday, May 31, at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Raymond's Church, 1240 No. Main St., Providence. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, May 30, from 5pm until 9pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to St. Raymond's Church, 1240 No. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019