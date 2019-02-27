|
WIGGINS, DENNIS A.
age 76, of Quaker Lane, Warwick, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at The Miriam Hospital in Providence. He was the husband of Ann T. (Hunt) Wiggins. They were married for 54 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late James A. and Dorothy I. (Pearce) Wiggins, he lived in Warwick since 1976. A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he retired from the Army Reserves as Lt. Colonel.
Dennis was employed as a registered nurse at the V.A. Medical Center in Providence for over 25 years, retiring 20 years ago. He was earlier employed as an registered nurse at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket. He was an active member of the , RI Chapter.
He was devoted to his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. His kind and gentle nature impacted everyone that he encountered.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons and four daughters, Christopher S. Wiggins of Middletown, Kimberley A. Murray of Coventry, Dennis A. Wiggins, Jr. of Wakefield, Kelly A. Lucas of Coventry, Kristen L. DeLayo of Warwick, Shannon L. Hurteau of North Attleboro, MA; and Sean P. Wiggins of Warwick; two brothers, Donald A. Wiggins and David P. Wiggins, both of Warwick; a sister, Sherril A. Polito of East Hampton, MA; sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was the brother of the late Charlene A. Wojciechowski.
His funeral will be held on Friday, March 1, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019