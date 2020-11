I NEVER HAD THE CHANCE TO MEET DENNIS BUT I HAVE SPOKE TO HIM ON THE PHONE , I KNEW BECKI SHE WAS A GREAT FRIEND I AM IN SHOCKED TO HEAR OF THE TWO PASSING, BECKI AND I WOULD MEET FOR BREAKFAST ONCE A YEAR BUT KEEP IN TOUCH, SHE HELPED ME REHOME TWO OF MY CATS AND KEPT ME UPDATED ON THEM SHE WAS MY SUPERVISOR AT PETRO OIL. SHE AND DENNIS SHALL BE MISSED.

CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY

DONNA ANTHONY

Friend