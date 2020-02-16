|
Cady, Dennis Andrew
77, of Richmond, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was the husband of Judith E. (Carter) Cady, son of the late Wilfred and Olga (Kosinski) Cady, and father of Roger W. Cady and Debra J. Hess.
His Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Calling hours: Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4-7PM. Interment with Military Honors at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2020