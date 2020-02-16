Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Dennis Andrew Cady


1942 - 2020
Dennis Andrew Cady Obituary
Cady, Dennis Andrew
77, of Richmond, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was the husband of Judith E. (Carter) Cady, son of the late Wilfred and Olga (Kosinski) Cady, and father of Roger W. Cady and Debra J. Hess.
His Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Calling hours: Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4-7PM. Interment with Military Honors at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
