CROWLEY, JR, DENNIS D.
Dennis D. Crowley Jr., 49, of Silver Maple Drive, Coventry, RI, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at RI Hospital, Providence, RI. Born on September 15, 1970, in Providence, RI, he was the husband of Tracy P. (Giles) Crowley. They were married for twenty-six years. He was the son of Dennis D. (Ret. PFD) and Grace (Gillis) Crowley.
Dennis was an inside salesman for BB&S Treated Lumber of New England of North Kingstown, RI, for twenty-five years. He was also an avid summertime quahoger.
Besides his wife he is survived by a son; Matthew D. Crowley (Pvt. WWFD), a daughter; Megan M. Crowley and four sisters; Karen Medeiros, Grace Perry, Colleen Crowley and Elizabeth Valerien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 am in the St. John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry, RI. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to RI Chapter of Pink Heals, PO Box 267, West Warwick, RI 02893
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 2, 2019