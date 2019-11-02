Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-7306
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John & Paul Church
341 South Main Street
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis D. Crowley Jr.


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis D. Crowley Jr. Obituary
CROWLEY, JR, DENNIS D.
Dennis D. Crowley Jr., 49, of Silver Maple Drive, Coventry, RI, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at RI Hospital, Providence, RI. Born on September 15, 1970, in Providence, RI, he was the husband of Tracy P. (Giles) Crowley. They were married for twenty-six years. He was the son of Dennis D. (Ret. PFD) and Grace (Gillis) Crowley.
Dennis was an inside salesman for BB&S Treated Lumber of New England of North Kingstown, RI, for twenty-five years. He was also an avid summertime quahoger.
Besides his wife he is survived by a son; Matthew D. Crowley (Pvt. WWFD), a daughter; Megan M. Crowley and four sisters; Karen Medeiros, Grace Perry, Colleen Crowley and Elizabeth Valerien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 am in the St. John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry, RI. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to RI Chapter of Pink Heals, PO Box 267, West Warwick, RI 02893
For online condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -