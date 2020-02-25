The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis D'Ercole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis D. D'Ercole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis D. D'Ercole Obituary
D'ERCOLE, DENNIS D.
67, of Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Cheryl (Wordell) D'Ercole for 43 years. His funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 28th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 4:00-7:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now