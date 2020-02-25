|
|
D'ERCOLE, DENNIS D.
67, of Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Cheryl (Wordell) D'Ercole for 43 years. His funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 28th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday 4:00-7:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020