Fried, Dennis
70, of Cavalcade Blvd, Johnston, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the loving husband of Angela (Amitrano) Fried; they had been together for 14 years, married for 11 years.
Born in Hoboken, NJ Dennis was the son of the late Irwin "Moe" and Agnes (Downing) Fried.
Dennis graduated from Providence College in 1971 and would go on to own the Village Pub in Coventry, The Green Bar in Providence for 24 years and currently owned Mister Bigg's Saloon in Johnston.
Dennis was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and Pop-Pop. He filled his family and friends' days with laughter. He will be missed dearly by all that loved and knew him.
He is survived by his wife Angela, his daughters Melissa B. Romein of Goffstown, NH, Tara J. Kaberle and her husband Jim of Reading, MA. Also, Angela's son Joseph D. Amitrano Sr. and his wife Alicia. He also leaves his grandchildren, Jake, Quinn, and Izzy Romein; Emma and Benjamin Kaberle; Joseph Amitrano Jr., Isabella, and Giana Amitrano. Dennis leaves his brother Robert Fried of Carmel, CA, sister Karen Chase and her husband Pete of Westwood, NJ, and his late sister Kathleen Scholten. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 pm with a ceremonial tribute from 5:30-6:00 pm in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. A Celebration of his life will follow at 7:00 pm at Mister Bigg's Saloon, 1463 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to:
Marine Toys for Tots Foundation 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive Triangle, VA 22172. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2020