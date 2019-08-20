Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Melander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis G. Melander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis G. Melander Obituary
MELANDER, DENNIS G.
86, died Friday, August 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband for almost 60 years of the late Dr. Kathleen M. (Roan) Melander. Born in Tacoma, Washington, Dennis was the eldest son of the late Rudolph and Alma (Utne) Melander.
Mr. Melander spent his early career as a mechanical engineer with Boring, working on the Apollo Space Project. He then worked for the Community College of Rhode Island as facility engineer for Warwick and all satellite campuses.
He was the loving father of Leslie A. (Melander) Graham and her husband Stuart A. Mark, Deneen J. Melander and her husband David R. Mark, and Roxanne M. Melander; devoted grandfather of Nicholas Graham, Daniel Mark, Arthur Bradford, Noelle Graham, Kelley Mark, and Ryan Mark. He also leaves his sister Beverly Gibson, and brother Eugene Melander.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a service at 7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. For information and to express condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now