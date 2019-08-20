|
MELANDER, DENNIS G.
86, died Friday, August 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband for almost 60 years of the late Dr. Kathleen M. (Roan) Melander. Born in Tacoma, Washington, Dennis was the eldest son of the late Rudolph and Alma (Utne) Melander.
Mr. Melander spent his early career as a mechanical engineer with Boring, working on the Apollo Space Project. He then worked for the Community College of Rhode Island as facility engineer for Warwick and all satellite campuses.
He was the loving father of Leslie A. (Melander) Graham and her husband Stuart A. Mark, Deneen J. Melander and her husband David R. Mark, and Roxanne M. Melander; devoted grandfather of Nicholas Graham, Daniel Mark, Arthur Bradford, Noelle Graham, Kelley Mark, and Ryan Mark. He also leaves his sister Beverly Gibson, and brother Eugene Melander.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a service at 7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. For information and to express condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2019