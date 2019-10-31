|
|
HOAG, DENNIS J.
66, of North Kingstown, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a devoted son of the late Kevin and Rosemary (Burns) Hoag of Edgewood and Bonnet Shores. Dennis was the youngest of five children.
Dennis was employed as a union electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local #99. He worked as a general contractor for the Narragansett Indian Tribe, at various powerplants and incinerators, nearly two years in Iraq, and one year in Kabal, Afghanistan. An accomplished athlete, Dennis was a graduate of La Salle Academy where he played hockey. He was an avid weightlifter, runner and outdoorsman. He loved his many Alaskan Malamute dogs.
Dennis was proud of his Irish heritage. Once you were his friend, you were always his friend. He enjoyed all social activities, and daily drives along the Narragansett seawall.
Dennis bravely fought cancer for over a year, allowing him to spend more time with his pride and joy, Owen, Erica and Brianne.
Dennis was a generous father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by two daughters, Brianne Kostarides (Michael) and Tiffany Kopacz; and five grandchildren Owen and Erica Kostarides, Emmalyne, Jacob, and Elijah Kopacz.
His funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 31, 2019