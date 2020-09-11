McAULIFFE, DENNIS J.

96, of North Scituate, passed away at home on September 7, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Sousa) McAuliffe and the late Helen (McNamara) McAuliffe.

Dennis served in the Army Air Force during WWII where he was awarded the Purple Heart when he and his crewmates were forced to bail out onto Iwo Jima. As a life-long educator he taught elementary grades in the Providence, Scituate and Warwick School Departments before retiring as principle of the Norwood School in Warwick. He was also a long time member and a past Grand Knight of the Father Feeney Council #7110 Knights of Columbus from St. Joseph's Parish in Scituate.

Among his passions were playing tennis which he did well into his eighties and playing Hi Lo Jack weekly with a group of friends from the Warwick school department, a group of friends from Scituate, at the Warwick Senior Center as well as twice a month with the Knights. Dennis was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing updates on how his vegetables were coming along. He loved to travel, enthusiastically planned his trips and visited over 25 countries.

Dennis is survived by his son Dennis McAuliffe of Center Harbor, NH and his daughters Mary Selker of Wellesley, MA and her husband Harry and Helen Rotella of Greenville, RI and her husband Lou. He is also survived by four adoring grandchildren: Matthew Rotella, Kristen Gahan, Paul Selker and Kate Selker as well as five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Emma (Bernier) McAuliffe, brothers William and Frederick McAuliffe, sisters Emma McAuliffe, Leona Tessier and Mary Raleigh and his daughter-in-law Evelyn McAuliffe.

Dennis took great pride in his building/construction projects that ranged from changing tables and doll cradles to the house he lived in as well as the house next door. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence, P.O. Box 603394, Providence, RI 02906.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday September 12th at 10am at St. Joseph's Church, Danielson Pike, Scituate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Arrangements by Winfield & Sons Funeral Home.



