1/1
Dennis J. McAuliffe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAULIFFE, DENNIS J.
96, of North Scituate, passed away at home on September 7, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Sousa) McAuliffe and the late Helen (McNamara) McAuliffe.
Dennis served in the Army Air Force during WWII where he was awarded the Purple Heart when he and his crewmates were forced to bail out onto Iwo Jima. As a life-long educator he taught elementary grades in the Providence, Scituate and Warwick School Departments before retiring as principle of the Norwood School in Warwick. He was also a long time member and a past Grand Knight of the Father Feeney Council #7110 Knights of Columbus from St. Joseph's Parish in Scituate.
Among his passions were playing tennis which he did well into his eighties and playing Hi Lo Jack weekly with a group of friends from the Warwick school department, a group of friends from Scituate, at the Warwick Senior Center as well as twice a month with the Knights. Dennis was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing updates on how his vegetables were coming along. He loved to travel, enthusiastically planned his trips and visited over 25 countries.
Dennis is survived by his son Dennis McAuliffe of Center Harbor, NH and his daughters Mary Selker of Wellesley, MA and her husband Harry and Helen Rotella of Greenville, RI and her husband Lou. He is also survived by four adoring grandchildren: Matthew Rotella, Kristen Gahan, Paul Selker and Kate Selker as well as five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Emma (Bernier) McAuliffe, brothers William and Frederick McAuliffe, sisters Emma McAuliffe, Leona Tessier and Mary Raleigh and his daughter-in-law Evelyn McAuliffe.
Dennis took great pride in his building/construction projects that ranged from changing tables and doll cradles to the house he lived in as well as the house next door. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence, P.O. Box 603394, Providence, RI 02906.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday September 12th at 10am at St. Joseph's Church, Danielson Pike, Scituate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Arrangements by Winfield & Sons Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Corey Soderlund
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved