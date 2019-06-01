|
|
BOUCHARD, DENNIS L.
74, of Glocester passed away Saturday, May 25th, 2019. He was the husband of Eileen (McCabe) Bouchard.
Calling hours Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m., at the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Church, Smithfield. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Glocester Animal Shelter, 121 Chestnut Hill Road, Glocester, RI 02814. For complete obituary see www.winfieldandsons.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 1, 2019