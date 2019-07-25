|
PONTE, DENNIS L.
passed away peacefully Sunday surrounded by his family at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was born in Fallbrook, CA, the son of the late George and Roslyn (Ponte) Earley, he was the husband of Maria E. (Pavao) Ponte.
Dennis was in the woodworking industry for 50 years and owner of Xylem Finishing Inc., an architectural woodworking company before retiring in 2002.
Besides his wife, he leaves 3 sons; Dennis (Heather) Ponte of Acworth, GA, David Ponte of West Warwick, Donald (Cindy) Ponte of Warwick, 2 daughters; Heather (John) Mello of Warwick and Amy (Michael) Vadney of West Greenwich. and 9 wonderful grandchildren. He leaves a stepfather John Ponte of Swansea, MA, a brother George Earley of MI. He was brother of the late Constance Jamie and Barbara Sherman.
His life will be celebrated with calling hours Saturday 8:00 am to 10:00am in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Avenue at 10:30am. Burial will be private
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019