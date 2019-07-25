Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-5050
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Church
Elmwood Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Ponte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Ponte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis L. Ponte Obituary
PONTE, DENNIS L.
passed away peacefully Sunday surrounded by his family at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was born in Fallbrook, CA, the son of the late George and Roslyn (Ponte) Earley, he was the husband of Maria E. (Pavao) Ponte.
Dennis was in the woodworking industry for 50 years and owner of Xylem Finishing Inc., an architectural woodworking company before retiring in 2002.
Besides his wife, he leaves 3 sons; Dennis (Heather) Ponte of Acworth, GA, David Ponte of West Warwick, Donald (Cindy) Ponte of Warwick, 2 daughters; Heather (John) Mello of Warwick and Amy (Michael) Vadney of West Greenwich. and 9 wonderful grandchildren. He leaves a stepfather John Ponte of Swansea, MA, a brother George Earley of MI. He was brother of the late Constance Jamie and Barbara Sherman.
His life will be celebrated with calling hours Saturday 8:00 am to 10:00am in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Avenue at 10:30am. Burial will be private
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
Download Now