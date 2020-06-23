NICHOLS, DENNIS M.
71 Passed away unexpectedly June 18th 2020 having lived a life in service to his faith, family and friends.
Dennis was the cherished son of the late William and Claire Nichols (DeDora). Dennis was raised and lived the majority of his years in Providence's Silver Lake neighborhood.
By all who were fortunate enough to know him, Dennis was considered a gentle, kind and generous soul, his compassion only matched in strength by his sense of humor.
While he did maintain a 40-year career with a single employer, Dennis' true passion was the care of his family and charity for the ill and poor. Dennis was an active contributor of his own time to: The Catholic Church, Meals on Wheels, The Sunrise House, The Welcome Arnold Shelter and The Angels Among Us Foundation.
Dennis is survived by his daughter Alexia Gaudiana, grand-daughter Ella-Mia and his son Michael Nichols.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM Wednesday June 24th at St. Paul Church, 30 Warwick Avenue in Cranston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.