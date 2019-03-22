Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Dennis P. Sousa Sr. Obituary
SOUSA, SR., DENNIS P.
73, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia Ann (Emmertz) Sousa; father of Dolores Andrews, Michelle Coppolelli, Dennis Sousa Jr., and Robert Sousa; father-in-law of Bernard Coppolelli, Ann Marie, and Sue Ann Sousa.
His funeral service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visitation Sunday, 3-6 PM. Full obituary visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
