SOUSA, SR., DENNIS P.
73, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Husband of the late Patricia Ann (Emmertz) Sousa; father of Dolores Andrews, Michelle Coppolelli, Dennis Sousa Jr., and Robert Sousa; father-in-law of Bernard Coppolelli, Ann Marie, and Sue Ann Sousa.
His funeral service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visitation Sunday, 3-6 PM. Full obituary visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019