Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Derek's life story with friends and family

Share Derek's life story with friends and family

HAPPY 34th BIRTHDAY BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE 1986 - 2020 DEREK J. CUTE Happy 34th Birthday, Derek. Missing you and loving you with all our hearts. MOM, DAD, ZOE, DON AND FAMILY





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store